Eve has announced the third generation Eve Room, a new indoor air quality monitor Eve Room, upgrading the accessory with Thread support.

Eve Room is one of 10 Eve products that work with HomeKit over Thread, the technology specifically developed for the smart home. Completely wireless, Eve Room relies on Swiss technology leader Sensirion’s energy efficient sensor to keep track of a room’s air quality, temperature and humidity.

A customizable, high-contrast e-ink display shows the current conditions from any angle thanks. The third-generation Eve Room is now available for US$99.95.

