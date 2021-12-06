HYPER has announced an Indiegogo campaign for the HyperDrive DUO PRO, a 7-port, form-fitting USB-C hub designed for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Itt also works with any 2016-2020 MacBook.The HyperDrive DUO PRO provides Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A 5Gbps, USB-C 5Gbps, MicroSD 104 MB/s, and a 3.5mm Audio Combo Jack. It also features HDMI 4K 60Hz display support and a Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 Compatible Port (40Gbps, 100W PD, 6K 60Hz video). Additionally, the universal USB-C adapter provides compatibility with Chromebook, PC or USB-C iPad, and the extended USB-C connectors allow for compatibility with or without a protective case.

The HyperDrive DUO PRO is due in January. Early bird pricing is US$147; that’s 50% off the regular retail price.

