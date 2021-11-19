On a regular basis, Apple World Today posts a list of notable new apps or app updates that have been released. They may not necessarily be new, but they deserve mention. Here are today’s picks.

iOS

505 Games, alongside partners Curve Games and developer No Brakes Games, has updated the iOS and Android version of the puzzle platformer “Human Fall Flat” with the addition of the new Laboratory level.

Here’s how the game is described: Wobble around a secret lab filled with new playthings demonstrating the hilariously chaotic results of these scientific concepts. Gather up to three friends and independently operate the arms of adorable characters to interact with these experiments, each adding a new wrinkle to Human Fall Flat’s signature physics-based gameplay.

Human Fall Flat is available on iOS and Android in North America, Europe, Oceania and parts of Asia. For more information about the game, players can visit the App Store and Google Play.

Feral Interactive has announced that “Tales of Valor,” the latest DLC for “Company of Heroes,” is now available for iOS and Android as an in-app purchase.

It brings with it three new campaigns, each offering a fresh perspective on the fighting in the Battle of Normandy. The expansion also includes nine new vehicles distributed between the game’s four factions for use in Skirmish mode.

“Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor” is now available via in-app purchase on iOS and Android for US$3.99.

macOS

Zevrix Solutions has released Graphic Inspector 2.5.8, a maintenance update to the company’s quality control solution for images and vector graphics files.

Graphic Inspector can flag images and Illustrator files with specific attributes such as resolution, color, spot channels, fonts and more. The app is the only tool on the Mac market that preflights both raster images and vector files for potential issues. Version 2.5.8 adds compatibility with macOS 12 and offers several fixes and improvements.

Graphic Inspector can be purchased from the Zevrix website for $19.95. A demo is available for download. The update is free for users of version 2 ($10 to upgrade from version 1). Graphic Inspector requires macOS 10.10-12.x.

