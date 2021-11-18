Apple TV+ and Mariah Carey have unveiled the trailer for “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues,” offering fans a first-look at the holiday spectacular set to launch globally on Friday, December 3, on Apple TV+.

The special will reveal the first and only performance of Carey’s new single, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” on Apple TV+. She’s joined by t Khalid and Kirk Franklin. “The Queen of Christmas” will also ring in the holidays with a new rendition of fan favorite, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

“Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” will feature an exclusive interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Carey, along with her 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, as they share favorite holiday moments, and Carey celebrates her holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and Apple TV+’s perennial smash hit, “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.”

The holiday event is executive produced by Carey, along with Tim Case, Charleen Manca and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand, and directed by Joseph Kahn, a world-renowned director of music videos and films (“Bodied,” “Detention,” “Torque”), who also serves as executive producer on the special.

