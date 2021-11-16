Smartish, the phone cases and stuff company, is rolling out a new roster of charging goods right before the holidays. New products include the US$19.99 Charge Dinghy, a MagSafe compatible wireless fast-charger.

It uses USB-C charging and is compatible with MagSafe featuring temperature regulation. The Charge Dinghy comes with a 6-foot cable and USB-A adapter so you can use the power bricks you already have.

Starting Nov. 19, Charge Dinghy will be able to be customized with full-color printing and personalization. Currently available “flavors” include Black Tie Affair, Flavor of the Month, Chef’s Special, Freshly Baked.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related