Sam Jadallah, Apple’s head of Home Services, has departed the company after less than three years, as noted by his LinkedIn account

Apple hired Jadallah in February 2019. He’s a former Microsoft vice president who previously ran a smart lock company that shut down in 2018. Jadallah previously ran a start-up called Otto, which made a $700 lock (pictured) that was backed by the venture firm Greylock.

The Silicon Valley startup was founded in 2012 and pitched its digital door locks as an easier way for people to open doors by using a smartphone app instead of a key. About 70% of the early team behind Otto were actually poached from Apple’s ranks, Jadallah has previously said.

No word on why he left Apple or what he has planned for the future.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related