Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From Apple’s Newsroom page: Drawing from a lifetime of service, veterans use Apple tech to revolutionize trauma medicine.

° From MacRumors: Apple has begun selling an updated version of the Rotor Riot game controller with newly added “Home” and “Options” buttons. The controller, designed for use with the iPhone and iPad, is priced at $49.99 on Apple’s online store and delivers in one to two days.

° From BBC News: An original Apple computer built by firm co-founders Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs in 1976 has fetched $400,000 (£294,990) at auction.

° From AppleInsider: Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday said the company is mulling cryptocurrency integration for Apple Pay, though users shouldn’t expect to buy, sell or manage such assets on Apple’s platform anytime soon.

° From 9to5Mac: The popular online encyclopedia Wikipedia recently updated its website with a small but great new feature for iOS and macOS users. Wikipedia is finally accepting Apple Pay as a payment method on its website, making it easier for users to send donations to the non-profit organization.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Jeff Carlson joins host Chuck Joiner to talk about his “Take Control of Apple Watch” being updated to he second edition. They talk about what’s new in Apple Watch 7 and watchOS 8, and how Apple has kept a significant number of the previous iterations of Apple Watch useful and relevant. (Part 1)

