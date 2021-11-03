Apple Fitness+ — the first fitness service built entirely around the Apple Watch — is available starting today in United Arab Emirates, as well as 14 additional new countries around the world.

Today Fitness+ welcomes Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates to get started and live a healthier day. The service is also already available in the US, the UK, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia. Fitness+ is available in English with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish.

Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for AED 36.99 per month or AED 149.99 per year. It’s included in the Apple One Premier plan, which starting today will be rolling out in all countries Fitness+ is available. The Apple One Premier plan gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Fitness+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage for AED 84.95 per month, and can be shared among six family members.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related