Despite the shortage of components and supply constraints, the notebook computer market delivered another great quarter with 8% year-over-year growth, according to a new report by Strategy Analytics. And it’s good news for Apple.

Premium products gained momentum due to commercial demand, while consumer spending also increased thanks to higher discounts on premium products like MacBook Air and gaming notebook, according to the research group.

According to Strategy Analytics, Apple’s macOS business set an all-time record quarter in company history with shipments of more than 6.5 million Mac laptops in the September quarter, a 10% growth from the third quarter of 2020. Apple ranks number four for global laptop market share. Among other laptop makers:

For the fourth quarter in a row Lenovo dominated the market with a record in notebook computer shipments (sell-in) of 15.3 million units in Q3 2021 (calendar year); this represented 5% growth from the 14.5 million shipped the year prior.

HP maintained the second position in third quarter for laptops, as shipments reached 14.3 million in quarter three of 2021 representing a -5% decline year-over-year; since the pandemic began, this was the first quarter where shipments declined year-over-year for the company.

In the third quarter, Dell shipments grew to 12.2 million units at a 50% growth rate year-on-year; Dell maintained the third position globally but importantly gained 5.1 percentage points of market share over the last year’s quarter to reach 18.2%.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related