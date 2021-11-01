After five quarters of growth driven by accelerated buying for remote work and learning, global shipments of Chromebooks and tablets recorded their first decline since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. But it was good news for Apple’s iPad.

Chromebook shipments declined 29.8% year over year in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21) with volumes dropping to 6.5 million units while tablet shipments recorded a 9.4% year-over-year decline falling to 42.3 million units, according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

When it came to tablet sales, Samsung, Amazon, Lenovo, and Huawei all saw year-over-year decline in sales. However, Apple’s iPad sales rose 4.6% in quarter three on sales of 14.7 million units. Apple now has 34.6% of the global tablet market.

