Yesterday at the Morgan Library & Museum in New York City, Apple TV+ celebrated the upcoming premiere of “The Shrink Next Door,” a new Apple Original limited series starring Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson.

About ‘The Shrink Next Door’

The first three episodes of the eight-episode limited series will debut globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 12, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday thereafter through December 17.

Inspired by true events and an original podcast of the same name, “The Shrink Next Door” follows the decades-long manipulation and exploitation by psychiatrist Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell). Though Marty may be defenseless against Dr. Ike’s enticing offerings, his hard-headed sister Phyllis (Hahn) is not, and his unsuspecting wife Bonnie (Wilson) is also drawn into her husband’s unusual relationship with Marty.

In addition to the cast and storytellers behind “The Shrink Next Door,” attendees included the real-life Martin ‘Marty’ Markowitz, portrayed by Ferrell in the series, and his sister Phyllis Shapiro, portrayed by Hahn.

Directed by Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz, and based on the script by Emmy, Golden Globe, BAFTA, WGA Award winner Georgia Pritchett, “The Shrink Next Door” hails from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. The series is based on the No. 1 podcast of 2019 by Wondery and Bloomberg Media.

In addition to starring, Ferrell and Rudd also serve as executive producers on the project. Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal executive produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Pritchett executive produces and writes in addition to serving as showrunner, and director Showalter executive produces alongside Jordana Mollick on behalf of Semi-Formal Productions.

Serving as executive producers are Marshall Lewy, Hernan Lopez and Aaron Hart for Wondery, and Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce and Francesca Levy for Bloomberg Media, with the podcast’s host Joe Nocera as co-executive producer.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

