ZAGG has released new cases for the iPhone 13. I was sent two for review and found both to be as rugged as the company’s other products. Plus, they’re MagSafe compatible, which, for me, is a big plus.

Apple says that MagSafe “improves wireless charging for a better, more efficient experience and introduces an ecosystem of easy-to-attach accessories that beautifully complement iPhone 12 Pro models.” It features an array of magnets around the wireless charging coil that connect to the iPhone and provide up to 15W of power while still accommodating existing Qi-enabled devices.

The US$54.99 Vancouver Snap (pictured above) provides 13-foot drop protection. ZAGG says that it’s specifically designed for gamers, but why should they have all the fun? The Vancouver Snap has interior air channels for drop protection. Venting in the durable case helps prevent the iPhone from overheating. Plus, the Vancouver’s Snap has decent “grippability” and is comfortable.

The $59.99 Brooklyn Snap (pictured below) has all the advantages of the Vancouver Snap. The difference is that it’s made with vegan leather, recycled plastics, and D3O Bio (a plant-based material). In other words, it’s eco-friendly, which is always a good thing.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★★ (for both cases)

