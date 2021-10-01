Are you having trouble making an Apple Car payment? I am.

Normally, when I transfer money from my bank account to pay on my Apple Card account, it happens immediately. However, today I made a payment (or tried to). That was, as a I write this, four hours ago and th payment is still “pending.”

I contacted Apple Card support and this was the response I got via the Messages app: You’re now connected to the Apple Card team at Goldman Sachs.

A Specialist will send you a message here after reviewing your account.

We are experiencing longer than expected wait times. An Apple Card Specialist will be with you in about 60 minutes.

If you’re having problems, tell us about it in the comments section.

