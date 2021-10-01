Worldwide consumer spending and first-time installs of mobile apps climbed to US$33.6 billion and 35.7 billion, respectively, across Apple’s App Store and Google Play in the third quarter of 2021, preliminary Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data reveals.

The research group says that, though Apple’s App Store saw more modest growth, it saw higher consumer spending as in previous years with revenue climbing 13.2% to $21.5 billion from $19 billion. As in prior periods, consumers spent about 1.8 times as much on Apple’s marketplace when compared to Google’s.

The research group says the mobile market has experienced continued lift during the ongoing pandemic, although year-over-year growth has slowed since the initial surge in adoption and spending in quarter two of 2020 at the onset of COVID-19. This quarter, consumer spending climbed 15.1% year-over-year from $29.2 billion in quarter three of 2020, about half of the 32% year-over-year growth seen last year.

