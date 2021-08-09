Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° In the latest “Power On” newsletter Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman’s says there’s little to be excited about Apple’s living room strategy for the coming year at least.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple is looking to expand beta testers and is sending emails to those subscribed to the beta program to try out the latest iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8 public betas.

° From The Hill: Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) has announced that the city will give away AirPods, gift cards and thousands of dollars in scholarship money as incentives to get more adolescents and teens vaccinated.

° From People: A runner credits the Apple Watch for saving his life after a fall in an E.R. bathroom led to brain surgery.

° From AppleInsider: WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart has dinged Apple’s plan to roll out new Child Safety features that scan user photos to find offending images.

° From Patently Apple: Apple will be starting construction for a new Apple Store in China. It will be the first Apple Store in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province.

