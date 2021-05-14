The first trailer is out for second two of “Home Before Dark,” the mystery series that will begin season two on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 11.

The series is inspired by the reporting of young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak. It’s directed and executive produced by Jon M. Chu and has already been renewed for a second season.

“Home Before Dark” follows a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.

“Home Before Dark” stars Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Adrian Hough, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Joelle Carter. The series is created and executive produced by showrunners Dana Fox and Dara Resnik; written and executive produced by Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner; and executive produced by Joy Gorman Wettels, Rosemary Rodriguez and Sharlene Martin.

Here’s how season two is described: In season two, when a mysterious explosion hits a local farm, reporter Hilde Lisko (Brooklynn Prince) begins an investigation that will lead her to fight a powerful and influential corporation – with the health of her family and Erie Harbor in the balance.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related