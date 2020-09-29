Lickability has released Buildwatch for Xcode, its new developer tool for macOS. It’s a menu bar app that lets developers keep an eye on their Xcode compile times throughout the day.

According to the folks at Lickability, it gives developers more insight into how their time and resources are being used throughout the app development process, and serves to help them make decisions about equipment and fix bottlenecks. Clicking the watch icon in the menu bar reveals a graph that breaks down your hour, day, or week and more.

Buildwatch for Xcode costs US$9.99 and is available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Developer Tools category. It requires macOS 10.14 or later.

Like this: Like Loading...