Apple has upgraded macOS Catalina to version 10.15.7 and has also released upgrades for Final Cut Pro, iMovie, Motion, and Compressor.

According to Apple’s release notes, the macOS upgrade — available at the Mac App Store or by going to System Preferences > Software Update:

— Resolves an issue where macOS would not automatically connect to Wi-Fi networks

— Fixes an issue that could prevent files syncing through iCloud Drive

— Addresses a graphic issue that may occur on iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020) with Radeon Pro 5700 XT.

The Final Cut Pro update:

Fixes an issue in which XAVC media from the Sony PXW-FX9 camera is not recognized

– Fixes an issue where brightness levels shift when switching between Better Quality and Better Performance in the viewer

– Fixes an issue in which effect keyframes are not added correctly when using onscreen controls

– Improves stability when using the transform tool with multiple clips in the timeline

– Improves reliability when exporting an FCPXML that contains Compound clips

– Addresses an issue which could prevent sharing at certain resolutions

– Fixes an issue in which sharing a Compound or Multicam clip from the timeline was disabled

The iMovie update:

— Fixes an issue that prevented the sharing of some projects in HD or 4K resolutions

— Improves stability when importing media.

The Motion and Compressor fix some bugs, such as one that could cause XAVC media from the Sony PXW-FX9 camera to not be recognized. The Final Cut Pro, iMovie, Motion, and Compressor upgrades are available at the Mac App Store.

Apple has also posted iOS 14.0.1 and iPad OS 14.0.1 with bug fixes. iPhone and iPad users users can obtain the updates by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple’s release notes the iOS 14.0.1 upgrade:

– Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your ‌iPhone‌

– Addresses an issue that could prevent camera previews from displaying on ‌iPhone‌ 7 and ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus

– Fixes an issue that could prevent your ‌iPhone‌ from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

– Resolves an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers

– Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

Apple has also released tvOS 14.0.1 and watchOS 7.0.1, both of which are also incremental updates with bug fixes.

