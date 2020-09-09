The global e-book reader market is currently witnessing stable growth, reports Research and Markets.

Digital advancements in the education sector are increasing the adaptation of e-learning in the curriculum to improve the personal learning experience of students. This represents one of the key factors driving the market growth, says Research and Markets.

E-book readers provide free e-books, which include fiction, classics and reference texts, and allow the reader to search for keywords and add notes as well as hyperlinks. Consequently, students, especially in universities, are shifting from conventional books to e-books for enhancing their overall reading experience, says Research and Markets.

What’s more, some of the leading manufacturers operating in the industry are offering additional features, such as an offline dictionary, navigation buttons, foreign language learning, access to a cloud for managing purchased books, color-adjustable front light and extended storage for audiobooks, to expand their existing consumer base.

Also, the increasing penetration of the internet, changing lifestyles and inflating income levels are propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the growing awareness of saving paper is expected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years, says Research and Markets.

