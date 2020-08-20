The Lexus ES family is expanding this year with two new variations of the signature sedan. All 2021 ES models feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The all-new 2021 Lexus ES 250 AWD will also purportedly offer better traction when driving in inclement weather, and the 2021 ES 350 Black Line Special Edition brings a sporty, sleek look with the limited series. Luxury, F SPORT and Ultra Luxury ES grades will be equipped with Standard Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

With the added variety, Lexus guests can choose the ES that fits their lifestyle and climate. The enhanced 2021 ES lineup will begin arriving at dealerships in early fall 2020.

