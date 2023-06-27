Apple stock hit a new high today. The company’s shares on Tuesday afternoon closed up 1.5%, ending at US$188.06 each.

That marks the company’s fifth new record for 2023, according to Dow Jones Market Data. As noted by Barron’s, Apple stock has been on a tear, jumping 45% so far this year. Tech stocks in general have had a solid six months; investor excitement surrounding artificial intelligence has helped the Nasdaq Composite to surge 30% in 2023, the article notes.

