Voodoo, a mobile games publisher, has announced the kick-off of a “hyper-casual” game competition, offering mobile developers (established studios, as well as newcomers to the industry) the chance to secure cash prizes and publishing contracts.

This edition, which is open for registration, will focus on the genre of Runners, which leverages a clear player goal (going from A to B) while offering challenges and rewards along the way. The previous runner competition, which was held in the spring, included winners such as Cube Surfer and Stack Colours.

For the first time, this game competition is open to studios and developers around the world, whether they currently partner with Voodoo or not. They can not only run test campaigns on Voodoo’s platform, but also benefit from product expertise and support from Voodoo’s Publishing and Marketing teams to get their prototypes to the finish line.

Just like the last competition, every studio whose game is subsequently published and confirmed, in addition to the game’s usual studio payouts, will receive US$100,000. On top of this, there is a payout for any new game tested whose CPI is at or below $0.2 and with a D1 retention above 35% will receive $20,000.

Developers can register for the competition now, and learn about its guidelines, to gear up for a game test phase kick-starting on Sept. 3 running until early October (final submissions). Winners will be announced during an awards live stream hosted on Oct. 29.

