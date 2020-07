Cisdem has updated Duplicate Finder Mac to version 5.2.0. It’s a utility tool that can detect and delete duplicates from external and internal hard drives to free up the space.

The new version fixes a scanning issue with macOS 10.15 and later. It also fixes smoother bugs and is optimized scanning speed with macOS 10.15 or later

Duplicate Finder Mac 5.2.0 requires macOS 10.10 or higher. It costs $29.99 for a single-user lifetime license. A demo is available for download.

