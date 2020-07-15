Apple has released macOS Catalina 10.15.6, which the company says introduces local news in your Today feed in Apple News and improves the security and reliability of your Mac.

Local news in your Apple News Today feed provides coverage of San Francisco, the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Houston, and New York City. Apple says that more cities will be added soon. However, right now you can get more stories available from local news providers with a subscription to Apple News+ for US$9.99/month. What’s more, your daily newsletter from Apple News can now be personalized with stories that reflect your interests

Apple says macOS Catalina 10.15.6 also includes bug fixes and other improvements. Among them:

° It adds a new option to optimize video streaming on HDR-compatible Mac notebooks for improved battery life.

° It fixes an issue where the computer name may change after installing a software update.

° It resolves an issue where certain USB mouse and trackpads may lose connection.

You can download the update by opening the Mac App Store app and clicking on Updates.

