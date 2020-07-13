Cisdem has updated its ContactsMate app for macOS to version 5.2.0.

The app allows users to view, add, delete, edit, group, tag, share and export contacts. The contacts can be imported from CSV or vCARD file, or from Google, iCLoud, Exchange and other social media accounts. Version 5.2.0 optimizes the Merge performance and more features to enhance user experience on contacts management, according to the folks at Cisdem.

Cisdem ContactsMate requires macOS 10.11 or later and costs US$39.99 for a lifetime license. A demo is available for download.

