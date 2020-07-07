Zevrix Solutions has announced Package Central 1.11.16, a feature update to its document packaging workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

The software automates InDesign document collection by processing files from hot folders. Package Central offloads file packaging to a central system leaving operator workstations free from the collection process. Version 1.11.16 improves the automatic IDML creation feature by shifting the exporting stage from the source InDesign document to the final packaged one.

It ensures that the IDML file always has its imported images linked to their correct location in the package folder. In addition, the update fixed an issue in which collected fonts in the “Document fonts” folder were not auto-activated, improves memory management and addresses a rare license activation issue.

Package Central can be purchased for US$149.95 from the Zevrix website. A demo is available for download. The 1.11.16 update is free for registered users. Package Central requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe InDesign CS5-2020.

