Atlas ID has unveiled its COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Platform, a new solution designed to help companies mitigate the risks associated with reopening and operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, the platform will empower employees with precise control over how they actively and openly participate in the process of privately sharing their personal healthcare data. Atlas ID helps businesses create a manageable process for accessing and sharing important COVID-19 related health data in a way that is secure and regulatory compliant.

The COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Platform offers employers multiple tactical options to reduce risks posed by the virus and the ability to select specific tactics best suited for their respective workplace needs. For example, the platform currently offers the capability to do the following:

Store a tamper-proof essential employee letter that individuals can carry with them and display at any time.

Enable employees’ virtual self-reporting of symptoms before going into work.

Support proactive viral testing to help identify people that may be infected at work and contagious, but asymptomatic or presymptomatic.

Through a mobile QR reader, use any mobile tablet or device to set up checkpoints anywhere in the workplace to confirm that employees have met the employer’s requirements before entering that space.

Option to record proof of data stored on blockchain so there is an immutable time-stamp for audit purposes.

