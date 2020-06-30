Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the console and handheld gaming software market worldwide will grow by a projected US$7.8 billion through 2027 driven by a compounded annual growth rate of 2.7%, according to Research and Markets.

Console gaming software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.9% and reach a market size of $42.2 billion by the end of the analysis period, notes the research group.

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The console gaming software market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned, says Research and Markets Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions, the research group adds.

Like this: Like Loading...