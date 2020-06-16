The 2020 Apple Design Awards will be announced on June 29 — one week after the start of the 2020 Worldwide Developer Conference. The awards honor the most innovative macOS and iOS apps as well as the best and most creative uses of Apple’s products — at least as determined by Apple.

Apple will host its annual WWDC next week in a new online format “packed with content for consumers, press and developers alike.” The online event will be an opportunity for millions of creative and innovative developers to get early access to the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, and engage with Apple engineers as they work to build app experiences that enrich the lives of Apple customers around the globe, says Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, in a press release.

