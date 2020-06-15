Longtime Mac developer, Koingo Software, is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away a MacBook on Aug. 21.

It sports a 1.1GHz Dual-Core Core i3 Processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz, 256GB Storage, and Touch ID. The contest is open to everyone with a valid Instagram or FaceBook account who follow @adventure.josh.

Entrant’s accounts must have a photo, a minimum of 10 real followers, and have a few posts of their own with at least one being over a year old. The winner will be tagged on Aug. 1 and must reply within 72 hours to claim his/her prize.

