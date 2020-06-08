Results of Strategy Analytics’ survey of France, Germany, the UK and U.S. reveal that the transition from traditional security systems to interactive systems that can be monitored and armed/disarmed with an app from a computer, laptop, tablet, smartphone or smart speaker is nearly complete.

The report, Smart Home Survey – Security Systems – April 2020, finds that the transition brings with it approximately 20% higher average revenues per subscriber due to the enhanced capabilities and prompts consumers to adopt smart home capabilities to complement their interactive security systems.

The survey also revealed that 30% to 40% of smart home consumers with any type of security (traditional and interactive) installed the systems themselves. Smart home consumers with any type of security system were found to be predominantly in the 25 to 44 age group with higher incomes in the UK and US and mid-to-low incomes in France and Germany.

ADT, Vivint and Comcast were the most commonly mentioned providers in the US; Aviva, SECOM and Verisure topped the list of providers mentioned in the UK; Somfy in France and A1 in Germany. However, the market is fragmented in all markets with “Local Company” or “Other” being frequently mentioned.

“With the transition from traditional to interactive security nearly complete the industry faces the challenge to acquire more new subscribers to maintain healthy ARPU growth as the pool of existing subscribers that can be upgraded dwindles,” Bill Ablondi, director of Strategy Analytics’ Smart Home Strategies advisory service. “However, the good news is that interactive subscribers are much more likely to adopt smart home capabilities or add to the smart home capabilities they already have thereby generating revenue growth for the providers.”

Jack Narcotta, senior industry analyst in Strategy Analytics’ Smart Home Strategies advisory service, adds that the research group believes the growth in interactive security subscriptions is an opportunity for vendors of cameras, video doorbells, smart locks, lighting systems and connected garage door openers to partner with security providers to offer consumers ways to enhance the security systems they already own.

Like this: Like Loading...