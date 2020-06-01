The LiquidText note-taking app is coming to the Mac. Previously available on the iPad, it integrates reading and note-taking. The folks at LiquidText says the macOS version, coming later this month, will be one of the first major iPadOS products to come to the Mac using Apple’s Catalyst technology. It will feature all the familiar LiquidText interactions, but be adapted to work with a mouse and keyboard.

Pricing hasn’t been announced. However, in August, LiquidText expects to release a new subscription service that will enable backup, synchronization, and work group collaboration across all LiquidText apps.

