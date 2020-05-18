Apple has released the Pride Edition Sport Band and the new Apple Watch Nike Pride Edition Sport Band. Both are available today from apple.com, the Apple Store app, and Apple stores, and pair with new matching Pride Watch faces that are coming soon as a part of watchOS 6.2.5.

Through this effort, Apple and Nike say they’re proud to support LGBTQ organizations doing vital advocacy and community-building worldwide, including GLSEN, PFLAG, The Trevor Project, Gender Spectrum, The National Center for Transgender Equality, and ILGA World, which brings together more than 1,500 member organizations in more than 150 countries and regions.

