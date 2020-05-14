The ROKiT Group, creators of ROKiT Phones, the glasses-free 3D smartphones, announced today the launch of a new telemedicine service powered by MeMD.

Previously only available for owners of a ROKiT phone, this telemedicine service is now available via the web or as a free app for any mobile phone user, and can be downloaded via the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android store.

The ROKiT Telemedicine app provides users instant access to a virtual medical consultation to give treatment options for minor conditions and ailments such as the flu, sinus infections, respiratory infections, and more. If prescriptions are needed after the proper diagnosis has been given, medicines can be sent to the patient’s pharmacy of choice.

Once the app has been downloaded, users will incur a monthly subscription fee of US$9.99. All virtual doctor visits will then cost users $38 per visit.

Like this: Like Loading...