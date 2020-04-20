Apple is telling developers that it’s updated the Human Interface Guidelines for HealthKit. HealthKit allows an app to provide health-related insights to users by working with the Apple Health app. The updated HealthKit Human Interface Guidelines include guidance on using the Apple Health icon in an app, enhanced editorial guidance on using Apple Health-related terms, and clarified privacy and data-usage guidelines.

Also, developers can now use the “Works with Apple Health” badge to promote your HealthKit-enabled apps. They can download the badge and review the guidelines for using the badge on marketing communications.

