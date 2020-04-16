Loop Media, Inc., a streaming media company focused exclusively on premium short-form video and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Interlink Plus, has announced that the company will be hosting its virtual “Loop.tv Music Festival” in partnership with Twitch, a service and community for multiplayer entertainment.

On April 25, audiences can stream rising artist favorites directly in-home via the Loop TV channel and Twitch’s main page. The festival will feature live streamed performances of both rising and favorite artists including Hanson, Francesco Yates, NETTA, Louis York, Kierra Sheard, Sharaya J, DJ Lizzy, Shawn James and many more.

Viewers are encouraged to make donations benefiting MusicCares through Tiltify to help support the artists involved in the festival. A portion of Loop TV’s sponsorships will be going towards MusicCares to help all the artists and musicians affected by COVID-19. Talkhouse–the podcast and live event media company that gives top talent the space to discuss culture and art in their own words–will be partnering with the event to create new live podcast content.

You can enjoy the music video library or broadcast your own 24/7 music video channel with the free Loop app for iPhone and Android. Loop is also available on connected TVs including Amazon Fire TV and Android TV supported sets such as Sony, Sharp, Philips and more.

Loop is available as both a free ad-supported service or a low-priced premium subscription. The full lineup of artists and more details on the event can be seen here: https://loop.tv/pr_festival, and viewers can live stream the festival on April 25 at https://www.twitch.tv/loopmediainc

