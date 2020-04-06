Translations.com, the enterprise technology solutions division of TransPerfect, a provider of language and technology solutions for global business, has announced a new premier-level partnership with Adobe as part of the Adobe Exchange program.

For over a decade, GlobalLink has provided Adobe users and global marketers with an end-to-end solution for launching and maintaining multilingual content—all without ever leaving the Adobe environment. Today, over 100 brands, including Lufthansa, Honeywell, Lavazza, and Nu Skin, utilize GlobalLink solutions, including GlobalLink Connect, in conjunction with Adobe products to power customer and commerce experience management.

In an upcoming webinar on April 22 jointly hosted by Adobe and Translations.com, attendees have the opportunity to learn from experts representing Adobe customers Gewiss, FordDirect, and Bristol Myers Squibb. Registration is free and can be completed here.

For the latest version of GlobalLink Connect, Translations.com worked with Adobe as a premier-level exchange partner to develop a more tightly integrated application, now available on the Adobe Exchange marketplace. The application gives users the ability to future-proof their content universe by combining artificial intelligence and neural machine translation technology with a tested approach to streamlining workflows—all from within the same user interface.

