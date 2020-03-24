Zevrix Solutions has announced LinkOptimizer 5.4.15, a feature update to company’s workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

LinkOptimizer automatically scales and crops images to their InDesign dimensions at a target resolution, converts image formats and colors, adjusts sharpening, runs Photoshop actions and more. Version 5.4.15 adds new options for variable names of duplicate image links, improves memory management, and addresses an InDesign bug on macOS Catalina.

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from the Zevrix website for US$259.95; there’s a “lite” version for $179.95. A demo is available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-2020.

