Jetico, which specializes in data encryption, has announced support for Mac computers with a T2 security chip.

“Native OS encryption tools might be an easy way to get started with data protection. Yet there’s a critical limitation. Their security is bound to only some versions of a single operating system,” states Jetico CEO Michael Waksman. “BestCrypt is already proven to run on more Windows versions than native BitLocker. Now we expand our cross-platform protection to all editions of Mac.”

The latest version of BestCrypt Volume Encryption applies FileVault, macOS native encryption, for Apple File System (APFS) volumes on computers with a T2 chip. Jetico offers an OS agnostic encryption tool used for all other volumes to ensure cross compatibility, especially when handling removable drives.

Jetico Central Manager (JCM), part of BestCrypt Volume Encryption – Enterprise Edition, also includes:

Remote management of FileVault encryption from a web-based console

Status reports on encryption and policy compliance

Recovery keys for FileVault automatically stored in JCM encrypted database

BestCrypt Volume Encryption – Enterprise Edition can also run in the cloud, empowering Admins to control all disk encryption activities from anywhere without needing to configure and maintain a dedicated server. To try it for free go to cloud.jetico.com.

