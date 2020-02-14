From decorating a work/living space or crafting, recipes or photo albums, you can create your own square with the new compact and portable SELPHY Square printer. Canon U.S.A.

Set-up is a breeze thanks to the newly updated Canon Print app SELPHY PHOTO LAYOUT 2.02, which allows you to scan a QR code directly featured on the printer and instantly pairs your compatible handheld device to the Canon SELPHY Square printer via Wi-Fi. In addition, the app allows users to add a personal touch to their images – inclusive of stickers, borders and text – each print will have your individual stamp of expression.

The square format framed sticker type paper provides opportunities to leave your creative mark wherever you see fit. Compact in size, the Canon SELPHY Square printer is battery operated – no plug in required.

Available in black, white, pink and green, the Canon SELPHY Square printer has an estimated retail price of $149.99. Additional 20 pack of paper is also available for $14.99. For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://shop.usa.canon.com

