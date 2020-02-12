Electronic Team has debuted MacDroid 1.0, an app that allows connecting Android devices to Macs for file transfer and management directly in the Finder.

Users who want to edit files on Mac without transferring them from Android devices could also find this product useful. It allows users to transfer photographs, music, videos as well as entire folders between computer and device.

MacDroid 1.0 requires macOS 10.10 or later and works with all Android and MTP devices. It’s distributed in two versions: free and Pro. Both can be obtained from the developer’s website.

The free MacDroid allows file transfer from Android to Mac. The Pro version allows file transfer from Android to Mac and from Mac to Android with the possibility to edit Android files on Mac without having to actually save them on computer. MacDroid PRO is sold as an annual subscription with auto-renewal and costs US$19.99 per year.

Like this: Like Loading...