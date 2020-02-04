MoonMonky Studio has debuted The Spirits of Kelley Family, the desktop version of their hand drawn, point-and-click adventure game available for macOS and Windows.

In the games, the souls of the Kelley Family have been trapped in four mysterious crystals inside an old mansion. Players must solve all puzzles to retrieve the Elemental Crystals and release their souls.

The Spirits of Kelley Family for macOS and Windows is available now on Steam. There is a 30% off discount until the end of February.

