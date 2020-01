The Document Foundation has released LibreOffice 6.4, an update tailored to providing better performance, especially when opening and saving spreadsheets and presentations, and excellent compatibility with DOCX, XLSX and PPTX files.

LibreOffice offers native support for the Open Document Format (ODF). It also includes filters for many legacy document formats.

LibreOffice 6.4 is available at https://www.libreoffice.org/download/. The minimum requirement on the Mac is macOS 10.9.

Like this: Like Loading...