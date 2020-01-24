360Works has released a new version of its 360Works plug-in for FileMaker. 360Works Scribe 4 is a document automation plug-in that allows integration with Word, Excel, and PDF documents.

In this release, the folks at 360Works added the ability to read your scanned documents, such as receipts, forms, or contract PDF files, with OCR (Optical Character Recognition) functionality. Additionally, they added features to allow you to merge PDFs and get meta-data from them, plus multiple fixes for existing functionality in Scribe.

Scribe 4 is available now. Active maintenance subscribers for Scribe or the 360Works Portfolio Bundle can download new major version 4 at no additional cost. All purchases within the last 12 months are still under an active maintenance subscription. If the maintenance on Scribe hasn’t been renewed within the last 12 months, you will need to purchase a new license to use Scribe 4.

For new license purchases, there are several license types available based on number of users, client-side or server-side usage, and a solution bundle license for developers with a vertical market solution. A free, fully functional demo is available to download.

While in demo mode, Scribe will run for two hours every time you launch FileMaker (or FileMaker Server, for server deployment). Full pricing, license type information, and the demo version can be accessed at the Scribe product page (https://360works.com/filemaker-pdf-plugin/).

