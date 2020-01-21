True North Software today has released Station 3.0, an update of their multilevel (hierarchical) launcher for macOS.

With nested folders, you can arrange items in Station in a way that fits your workflow. In version 3.0, scalability is increased through logical groupings thus increasing the sheer number of items that can be added to Station without having to shrink the launcher size.

Station 3.0 costs U.S. $14.99 and is available through the Mac App Store in the Productivity category. A demo version is available at the True North website.

