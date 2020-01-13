Trackforce Valiant (www.trackforce.com) has acquired Silvertrac Software (www.silvertracsoftware.com). Silvertrac, security guard management software, joins forces with the recent acquisition of Valiant Solutions by Trackforce to expand its portfolio in the security guard market.

Trackforce Valiant has over 2,500 customers, 300,000 users and 30,000 customer sites in 45 countries. It provides an all-in-one solution to automate security workforce management. It has a wide range of tools, including visitor management and command center (GSOC) as well as scheduling, payroll and billing management.

“Our acquisition of Silvertrac follows Trackforce Valiant’s strategy of providing guard firms of all sizes with a purpose-built solution to run their business,” states George Wright, Trackforce Valiant CEO. “We are very excited about the security guard industry and the opportunity to offer visibility and control to companies of all sizes. The two companies share a solid objective of combining people, process, and technology to help our customers address the complexities of the market.”

