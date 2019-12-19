Feral Interactive says all five episodes of Life is Strange 2, the next standalone story in the narrative adventure series, are out now on macOS and Linux. Originally developed by DONTNOD Entertainment and published by Square Enix on Windows and console, this is the sequel to 2015’s BAFTA Award-winning Life is Strange.

Here’s a summary of Life is Strange 2: “After a tragic incident, brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz run away from home. Fearing the police, and dealing with Daniel’s newly manifested powers of telekinesis – the ability to move objects with his mind – the boys decide to travel to their father’s hometown of Puerto Lobos in Mexico for safety. Suddenly, sixteen year-old Sean is responsible for nine year-old Daniel’s safety, and teaching him right from wrong. As Daniel’s power grows, it’s up to Sean to decide the rules by which they live.”

Life is Strange 2 is available now from the Feral Store for $39.95. It requires macOS 10.15 or higher.

