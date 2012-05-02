Apple to acquire digital magazine service Texture

Apple has signed an agreement to acquire Texture, the digital magazine subscription service by Next Issue Media LLC. Texture offers access to over 200 magazines for $9.99 per month.. With Texture, users enjoy the magazines they know and love, while discovering new content that fits their passions and interests.

“We’re excited Texture will join Apple, along with an impressive catalog of magazines from many of the world’s leading publishers,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “We are committed to quality journalism from trusted sources and allowing magazines to keep producing beautifully designed and engaging stories for users.”

“I’m thrilled that Next Issue Media, and its award-winning Texture app, are being acquired by Apple,” said John Loughlin, CEO of Next Issue Media / Texture. “The Texture team and its current owners, Condé Nast, Hearst, Meredith, Rogers Media and KKR, could not be more pleased or excited with this development. We could not imagine a better home or future for the service.”