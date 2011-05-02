Kool Tools: Brother QL-1100 printers

The new Brother QL-1100 series of wide-format, professional label printers features the Brother QL-1100 and QL-1110NWB, both high-speed thermal label printers designed to reliably print high-quality, cost-effective labels up to four inches wide, perfect for shipping and postage labels as well as visitor badges, file folders, envelopes and more.

The Brother QL-1100 series labelers have a new automatic crop function that addresses the growing needs of marketplace sellers, enabling users to automatically print product and other barcode labels from A4/Letter-size label sheet templates (Windows only, alas). Whether you need to print one label or 30, you have the flexibility to print an entire sheet of labels or a section of labels with virtually no waste.

There is a growing need for small business owners to manage operations while on the go, and with the Brother QL-1100 series, you can now print shipping labels directly from your mobile devices. For example, Shopify merchants in the U.S. and Canada can buy and print shipping labels directly from their new mobile app, compatible exclusively with the Brother QL-1110NWB on iOS devices.

Users can create labels with black print up to three feet in length from your desktop or mobile device, including Mac, iOS, PC, or Android devices. Both models offer a USB Host interface for additional functionality, which can be used with peripheral devices including scanners. The built-in, automatic, heavy-duty cutter is handy for handling large print jobs and provides a clean, professional edge when using continuous tapes. The flagship Brother QL-1110NWB also adds wireless, Ethernet and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, so you can create labels from your desktop or mobile device.

Further capabilities in the Brother QL-1100 label printer series include a variety of label design apps for desktop PCs and mobile devices so that users can design professional labels, including images and logos, barcodes, and frames. Users can design and print labels using built-in P-touch Editor Lite built (QL-1100 only), P-touch Editor with Microsoft Office add-in, or use the free iPrint&Label app by connecting via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth wireless technology available on the Brother QL-1110NWB.

For developers and system integrators looking to incorporate label printing as part of their solutions, the QL-1100 Label Printer technology is easy to integrate and manage on a network using Brother network management tools and free software development kits (SDKs). Brother provides email and phone support to developers and integrators. For more information on this program, go to https://tinyurl.com/y942wyhm .