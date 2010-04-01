Khronos Group releases Vulkan 1.1

The Khronos Group, an open consortium of leading hardware and software companies creating advanced acceleration standards, has released the Vulkan 1.1 and SPIR-V 1.3 specifications.

Version 1.1 expands Vulkan's core functionality with developer-requested features, such as subgroup operations, while integrating a range of proven extensions from Vulkan 1.0. Khronos will also release full Vulkan 1.1 conformance tests into open source.

AMD, Arm, Imagination, Intel Corp., NVIDIA and Qualcomm have implemented conformant Vulkan 1.1 drivers. Find more information on the Vulkan 1.1 specification and associated tests and tools at Khronos's Vulkan Resource Page (https://www.khronos.org/vulkan/).